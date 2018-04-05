Khedira: Twin brother must have confirmed Juventus deal for Liverpool star Can

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has protested his innocence after reports suggested that he all but confirmed that the Bianconeri had finalised a summer move for Liverpool’s Emre Can.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, midfielder Can has been strongly linked with a switch to the Allianz Stadium, and rumours were intensified by comments that Germany international Khedira allegedly made on Wednesday.

Sports Illustrated senior writer Grant Wahl claimed that Khedira told a source close to him that fellow midfielder Can would be departing Anfield for Turin at the end of his contract, but the Bianconeri star proclaimed that this was fake news.

“A Sports Illustrated journalist heard me confirm Emre Can is coming to Juventus,” Khedira wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Only one possible explanation: I am having a secret twin brother. I don’t know what Emre will do next season.”

Despite attempts to persuade him to remain on Merseyside, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that 24-year-old Can will pen a new deal, bringing a four-year spell at Anfield to a close.

The former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is an international teammate of Khedira, and the pair will be looking to represent Germany as they seek to defend their World Cup crown in Russia this summer.