Koulibaly: Napoli can win the Scudetto

After scoring the winning goal against Juventus, Kalidou Koulibaly was understandably delighted, and feels Napoli have what it takes to win the title.

An 89th minute Koulibaly header gave Napoli a stunning 1-0 victory over Juventus in Turin, which puts them right back on the heels of the Serie A leaders.

Juventus now sit just one point above Napoli in the standings, with trips to Roma and Inter to come, after a bullet from the Partenopei centre-back just as it looked like the match was set for a draw.

“I knew it would be a difficult game,” Koulibaly told Premium Sport. “We did everything to win it, and today we can be happy as well.

“The city – Napoli – has spurred us on and gave us strength in the last few days, which did us good.

“Seeing the fans at the airport made us happy, and we want to thank them. Winning was the best way to repay them, and we did.

“Juventus are a very strong team, but we have shown we can go toe-to-toe with them.

“I have always believed we can win the Scudetto, and with one point difference and four games to play, we want to win them all.

“I have always lost at this stadium, today we won and I’m happy because we put in a lot of effort.

“The title race isn’t over, and we want to win it even more now.

“We believe in ourselves and our football. The important thing is to show it on the field, which we did today.”