Last Gasp Kouliably Header Defeats Juventus

An 89th minute Kalidou Koulibaly header gave Napoli a stunning 1-0 victory over Juventus in Turin, which puts them right back on the heels of the Serie A leaders.

Juventus now sit just one point above Napoli in the standings, with trips to Roma and Inter to come, after a bullet from the Partenopei centre-back just as it looked like the match was set for a draw.

Koulibaly's bullet header to secure Napoli the three points pic.twitter.com/7mxpigj7uA — ? (@GranitZaka) April 22, 2018

Juventus lost Giorgio Chiellini early on after he overstretched while tackling Lorenzo Insigne, and he was replaced by Stephan Lichtsteiner with moving Benedikt Howedes moving to centre-back.

Both teams gave little away early on, though there were hearts in mouths for Napoli 17 minutes in as a Miralem Pjanic free kick took a deflection off Jose Callejon only to bounce off the post as Pepe Reina was left stranded.

At the other end, Gianluigi Buffon had to be alert as a Mario Rui cross almost crept in, while Marek Hamsik hit a shot wide from a tight angle.

After the break, Hamsik was back at it again, but this time could only hit the side netting.

As the half wore on, Napoli kept more and more of the ball, pinning Juventus back into their half, though they were unable to break past the Mehdi Benatia and Howedes partnership at the back.

Then in the final minute of the game Koulibaly left above the Juventus defence to power home a Jose Callejon corner to open up the title race once again.