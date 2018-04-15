Lazio v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Lazio and Roma square off in the Derby della Capitale with more than just city bragging rights at stake, but come into the fixture off the back of wildly different midweek European results.

The pair are locked in third and fourth respectively, but both are on equal points with fifth-place Inter in the race to secure Champions League football next term.

Roma stunned Barcelona on Tuesday with a sensational 3-0 victory to secure a 4-4 away goals victory in the Champions League quarter-final, and coach Eusebio Di Francesco has continued with the 3-4-1-2 formation that served him so well.

Edin Dzeko and Patrik Schick lead the line in front of Radja Nainggolan, whilst Bruno Peres steps in for the unwell Alessandro Florenzi on the right-wing.

Kostas Manolas has shaken off illness to take his place in defence however, alongside Federico Fazio and Juan Jesus.

Lazio, meanwhile, squandered a 5-2 aggregate lead over Salzburg to crash out of the Europa League, and will be need to lick their wounds quickly to overcome their fierce rivals.

Capocannoniere hopeful Ciro Immobile is joined by Felipe Anderson upfront, whilst coach Simone Inzaghi will look to win the midfield battle by deploying Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Marco Parolo in the centre.

The trio will slot in between wingers Senad Lulic and Adam Marusic.

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, De Vrij, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Anderson, Immobile

Roma: Alisson; Manolas, Fazio, Juan Jesus; Bruno Peres, Strootman, De Rossi, Kolarov; Nainggolan; Dzeko, Schick