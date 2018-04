Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick against Juventus went viral as quickly and as powerfully as the ball hit the back of Gianluigi Buffon’s net and even NBA star LeBron James had his say on it.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player suggested that Real Madrid had an unfair advantage because of the No.7.

“Are you not entertained!?” he wrote on Instagram. “That’s just not even fair. Nasty!!”