Liverpool and the Conquering of Rome

In the days when the European Cup was a straight knockout competition, narratives were clear to follow. This was never more the case than in 1984 when Roma won their way through to the final, a match that was to be played at their very own Stadio Olimpico.

The Giallorossi gained their momentum through a campaign that saw them lose three matches out of the eight they played en route, finally squeaking back home after a 3-0 victory against Dundee United, overturning a two goal deficit in the process.

Liverpool, a major European force of the day, were returning to the site of their 1977 triumph and looked in imperious form as they got there. But to deny Roma the chance to be just the third team (after Real Madrid and Inter) to win the cup on their own turf, that was something else.

Even before the match, the Italian side tried to use their advantage against their guests. Joe Fagan’s side were not permitted to train at the Stadio Olimpico before the game, and were subjected to no small amount of antipathy on their pre-match circuit of the pitch. Of course, not everything went the hosts’ way. The 15,000 who wanted tickets turned up, on their release, to find just four booths open.

Liverpool were not about to be cowed. This was a side used to the big occasion, used to big games, and supremely confident in their ability. This was also a side led by Graeme Souness, set to move to Sampdoria after the final. It was the Scot who initiated the singing of Chris Rea’s ‘classic’ I Don’t Know What It Is But I Love It as his team passed the Roma dressing room.

Although not an away game in the strictest sense, Liverpool set out to silence the home crowd the same way they would usually – taking the sting out of the game and letting their opponents grow frustrated.

It worked better than expected, bringing an early goal as Ray Kennedy prodded in after an error from Franco Tancredi, spilling a cross before seeing the ball unfortunately ricochet off him as it was cleared. Going behind stung Roma into action, and this was a Giallorossi side who were capable of great things, especially at home.

Bruno Conti was a firefly, a force to be reckoned with, buzzing all over the field. He provided the bullets for Roberto Pruzzo and the veteran Francesco Graziani. They were supported by Brazilians Toninho Cerezo and Falcao.

With all that firepower, it was no surprise that the Giallorossi managed to work their way back into the game. The first half continued with increasing pressure on Bruce Grobbelaar’s goal, eventually producing an equaliser from a deft Pruzzo header after Conti had escaped down the left hand side.

The left flank had proved the best option for Roma, who had firmly got the better of Phil Neal during the first half, and saw the full-back booked just after the half-hour mark. The Giallorossi continued to press throughout the ninety minutes, but were unable to break through a resolute Liverpool side particularly their Zimbabwean goalkeeper.

Even in extra-time, Grobbelaar was equal to anything Nils Liedholm’s side could throw at him, demonstrating the class that had already won him three First Division titles and three League Cups. Roma returned to their earlier tactic of pitting Conti against Neal, and the tricky forward brought about most of the best moments of the latter stages.

Ultimately, neither side was able to turn their occasional advantage into goals, and the match moved to a penalty shootout. It was the first UEFA final to be decided from the spot in a method that was still in its infancy. Liverpool had won a Charity Shield against Leeds after penalties, but Roma had never been involved in a shootout before. They would remember this one for a long time.

It started well for the hosts with Steve Nicol’s kick soaring over the crossbar to bring a roar to the Stadio Olimpico. Agostino Di Bartolomei performed his captain’s duty and put Roma ahead only for Phil Neal to pull Liverpool level. This is where Grobbelaar began his campaign to unsettle the Giallorossi. It worked, and Conti put his kick over the top as well.

There was no mistake from ice cool Souness, Urbano Righetti or Ian Rush, but Grobbelaar again began to draw attention to himself before Graziani’s kick. With his legs wobbling in mock terror, he saw the former Torino man sky his effort as well. Kennedy converted, and Liverpool were champions.

Roma had lost their own final, lost the chance of joining that elite group of teams who have won the European Cup on their own soil and lost the opportunity of a lifetime to become just the third Italian side to lift the cup. As it was, Juventus defeated Liverpool the following season and Roma’s great side of the 1980s began to break up. Before long Di Bartolomei had moved to Milan along with coach Liedholm and the exodus began from there.

For all their glory in the early 21st century, Roma have never quite scaled the same heights as 1984. Their upcoming tie with Liverpool offers an opportunity to vanquish two demons in one; we will have to see if Eusebio Di Francesco’s side are up to the task.