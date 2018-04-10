Liverpool planning huge offer for Juventus star

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a massive offer for Juventus star Paulo Dybala this summer.

The Argentine’s future at the Allianz Stadium has come under increased speculation, with rumours of a move to Atletico Madrid also surfacing in recent weeks.

Now, according to the Sun, it looks like Liverpool want to add Dybala to their already free flowing attack, and are ready to use most of the €160 million they made from Coutinho’s move to Barcelona, on the Juventus frontman.

Dybala has bagged 25 goals in Serie A this season, including a weekend hat-trick against Benevento, which has alerted a number of Europe’s top clubs, with PSG also monitoring his situation.

