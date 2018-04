A sensational performance from Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool slay Roma 5-2 at Anfield, to take control of their Champions League semi-final tie.

After bagging his 42nd and 43rd goals of the season, Salah laid on two others, first for Saido Mane, then Roberto Firmino as Roma were unable to live with the Reds’ frontline.

Firmino then got his second, before Edin Dzeko managed a late equaliser, and Diego Perotti bagged another from the penalty spot.