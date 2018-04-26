Manchester rivals to battle for Napoli star

Napoli midfielder Jorginho has found himself at the centre of a bidding war between Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Italian international has been a key figure in the heart of the Partenopei’s midfield as they push for a first Scudetto since 1990, leading to heightened interest in his services.

Indeed, Jorginho is being closely monitored in England, with local rivals Manchester City and Manchester United ready to meet his €58 million valuation to land him, according to the Daily Star.

It is believed that the Brazil born midfielder is keen on a move to the Premier League, and appears to have no shortage of suitors.

Manchester United in particular have been pursuing the 26-year-old for some time, but now face strong competition from their bitter rivals.

Jorginho arrived at Napoli from Hellas Verona in 2014, and has scored six goals in 153 appearances for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

His spell at the Stadio San Paolo has so far yielded a Coppa Italia and Suppercoppa Italiana in 2014.