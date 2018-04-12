Mirabelli: Conti a pillar of AC Milan’s future

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli believes promising full-back Andrea Conti will overcome his injury setbacks this season and establish himself, as was expected, as an important player at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Conti signed from Atalanta last summer after a phenomenal season with La Dea, in which they qualified for the Europa League and smashed their record points total in Serie A, but has not played since September having suffered a series of unfortunate injuries.

“We’re waiting for you, Andrea,” Mirabelli wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of the two together.

“You are proving to be stronger than all the difficulties. You’ll return to run and sweat on the wing, because you’re a pillar of the Milan that’s to come.

“Forza Conti!”