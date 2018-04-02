Modric: Cristiano Ronaldo can inspire Real Madrid past Juventus

Ahead of their Champions League quarter final match with Juventus, Luka Modric has pinpointed Cristiano Ronaldo as the man who can lead Los Blancos into the semi-finals of the competition.

After a slow start to the season, Ronaldo has bagged 17 goals in his last eight appearances for Real Madrid, including four in the match against Girona before the international break.

“I think we’ve shown this season and in previous years that we feel good on the pitch with whatever players we have,” Modric said in the pre-match press conference.

“Whether or not we play with one player or with another, the most important thing for me is that we run and we fight together.

“It’s the same for me whether it’s Gareth [Bale] or Isco who plays. They both mean a lot for the team. The coach will decide, but for me it’ll be the same.

“Isco is a great player and important for our team, and the coach will decide if he plays or not. With Gareth [Bale], I can see that he is doing good.

“This season has been difficult for him, but he feels good and has been playing in several matches in a row. He has a lot of quality and what he can do is very important for us.”

Modric was also asked about Real Madrid’s star man Cristiano Ronaldo and about his recent run of form.

“He is in an incredible I run of form, I don’t even know how many goals he has scored in recent weeks,” Modric said of the No.7.

“It’s important for him to be plugged in, as he currently is. With him playing like this, he can inspire us through this tie.”

Discussing where he sees this tie being won and lost, Modric told the reporters in the room that he thinks it’ll be close.

“The most important thing in these types of matches is experience,” he said. “The small details can be key in matches like tomorrow’s one. Two teams with a lot of quality are going up against each other.”