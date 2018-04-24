Monchi: Liverpool are in for long 90 minutes in Rome

While Roma sporting director Monchi has admitted that his side have a mountain to climb, he did warn Liverpool to be ready for a difficult night at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Giallorossi will have to repeat their quarter-final heroics against Barcelona if they are to reach their first Champions League final since 1984.

A disastrous opening 80 minutes at Anfield had them trailing 5-0 going into the closing stages but late strikes from Edin Dzeko and Diego Perotti have offered them a glimmer of hope.

“We are in a difficult moment. We had a lot of confidence coming into this game but the result isn’t a good one. We were pretty much eliminated with 10 minutes to go,” the Spaniard told Premium Sport.

“But now we have a small chance, like we did against Barcelona. I have confidence in my team and know that they will make the return leg very complicated, as will they because they will be well prepared.

“The 90 minutes at the Olimpico will be very long though and our attitude will be good. We must trust and believe and our fans will be with us.”

Roma did make some history on Tuesday night, with the seven-goal game making it the joint highest scoring semi-final in Champions League history.