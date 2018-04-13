Monchi: Roma seeking Liverpool revenge in Champions League

Roma sporting director Monchi has suggested the club’s Champions League semi-final tie against Liverpool is an opportunity to avenge defeat in the 1984 final.

Having completed a sensational 4-4 away goals victory over Barcelona on Tuesday, the Giallorossi have been paired with the Reds, with a place in the final in Kiev at stake.

However, Monchi has pointed to a past meeting as a source of motivation, after Liverpool secured a penalty shootout win to lift the European Cup at the expense of Roma 34 years ago.

“It seems like a perfect opportunity to cancel out the final of 1984 and bring the joy that was not given to Roma fans that day,” the Spaniard told Premium Sport.

“It will be difficult, as Liverpool are a strong team that eliminated Manchester City, but we also knocked out Barcelona and will continue on our path.”

The Giallorossi will be hoping to reach only their second ever final and add to their sole European title, the 1961 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.