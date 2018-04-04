Montolivo: Inter should have taken all three points against AC Milan

After the 0-0 draw with Inter, AC Milan midfielder Riccardo Montolivo felt his side deserved nothing more than the point they got, as the Nerazzurri were the better side on the night.

The 168th Derby della Madonnina ended was an entertaining affair, with disallowed goals, plenty of chances and near misses from Mauro Icardi in particular.

“Inter definitely deserved more,” Montolivo told Mediaset Premium, “as we made too many mistakes, but when you know you can’t win, it is important not to lose.

“They were very organised in the defensive phase of play, and technically we made more mistakes than usual.

“I did my best, but it isn’t easy to play as little as I do, then get ready for matches like this. I’m satisfied with my performance.”

Milan are still eight points behind rivals Inter who sit in the fourth and final Champions League spot, and Montolivo admitted it won’t be easy for the Rossoneri to claw that back.

“Eight points in eight games isn’t easy to get back,” he continued. “But I don’t see why we can’t believe we can do it.

“We’ll continue to work hard, and think about the challenge with Sassuolo.”