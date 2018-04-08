Napoli v Chievo: Official Line-Ups

Napoli host Chievo in Serie A action on Sunday afternoon as they look to cut the gap at the top of the Serie A table to four points once again.

The Partenopei are without key duo Raul Albiol and Jorginho through suspension and they are replaced by Lorenzo Tonelli and Amadou Diawara respectively.

Fabrizio Cacciatore is also absent for the away side due to suspension, while Lucas Castro and Valter Birsa are sidelined through injury.

Napoli (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Koulibaly, Tonelli, Mario Rui; Allan, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Chievo (4-4-2): Sorrentino; Depaoli, Bani, Tomovic, Gobbi; Bastien, Radovanovic, Rigoni, Giaccherini; Meggiorini, Inglese.