Napoli draw up shortlist to replace Sarri

Despite being on course to lead Napoli to their record Serie A points total and a potential first Scudetto since 1990, coach Maurizio Sarri’s future is far from certain and the club have already begun to sound out successors.

The former Empoli boss has found himself on the radars of a number of European clubs, including Chelsea and Monaco, and has hit an impasse in discussions over a contract renewal at the Stadio San Paolo.

This has forced Napoli to begin considering alternatives in the event that Sarri departs in the summer, with Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo the primary candidate, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

Giampaolo has drawn comparisons to Sarri for his style of play and footballing philosophy, whilst is also enjoying a successful season at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Meanwhile, the 50-year-old has a track record of continuing Sarri’s work, having successfully replaced him at Empoli.

Alternatively, Napoli will look outside of Italy and have sounded out Valencia tactician Marcelino, as well as Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca.

The duo have caught Napoli’s eye due to their attractive brand of football and determination to control the space on the pitch in the same vein as Sarri.

However, any decision hinges on Sarri’s decision, with the Partenopei keen to convince the Tuscan tactician to extend his three-year stay further.