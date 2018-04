An 89th minute Kalidou Koulibaly header gave Napoli a stunning 1-0 victory over Juventus in Turin, which puts them right back on the heels of the Serie A leaders.

Juventus now sit just one point above Napoli in the standings, with trips to Roma and Inter to come, after a bullet from the Partenopei centre-back just as it looked like the match was set for a draw.