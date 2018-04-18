Napoli reignite Scudetto race and extend Udinese’s misery

Udinese’s losing streak was extended to 10 games by Napoli, who cut the gap at the top of Serie A with a 4-2 victory, despite twice having to come from behind on Wednesday night.

The home support were given a scare by the Zebrette, who twice led through Jakub Jankto and Svante Ingelsson but Napoli wouldn’t be denied and four goals from four separate scorers catapulted them back from the brink and into the title fight, aided by Juventus’ surprise slip at Crotone.

Albano Bizzarri was the busier of the two goalkeepers throughout the early exchanges, being called into action to deny Marek Hamsik, Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Insigne.

Seeking to end their nine-game losing streak, they stunned the home support four minutes before the half-time whistle when Jankto put the visitors in front courtesy of poor defending from the Partenopei.

Having intercepted possession on the edge of the Napoli box, Francesco Zampano sent in a low cross from the right which no Napoli defender dealt with and it made its way to the back post where Jankto was left with a simple finish.

Any nerves or frustration from the home support were quickly dispelled though when Napoli tied things up before the teams made their way off for half-time.

It was a piece of individual brilliance from their hometown hero which levelled proceedings as Insigne flicked the ball away from a defender with his back to goal before turning in a flash and whipping the ball into the corner.

Revitalised by that goal, Napoli started the second half on the front foot and Bizzarri was again tested early, with the veteran denying Amadou Diawara’s dangerous drive before his side stunned the home support once more at the other end.

Teenage midfielder Ingelsson picked the perfect time for everyone associated with black and white in Serie A to score his first goal in the Italian top flight as he volleyed home from a right wing cross inside the penalty area to beat Pepe Reina but it didn’t last.

However, as in the first half, they couldn’t hold their lead for long and nine minutes after going in front, they were pegged back again as he headed past Bizzarri, who got a hand on the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

Just five minutes later, Napoli proved their resiliency once again as they had against Chievo recently at home by battling back to take the lead as the man who was in danger of garnering a ‘supersub’ reputation showed why he deserved to start.

Milik, who ignited the comeback against the Flying Donkeys with a late leveller, was in the right place at the right time to slot his side in front for the first time by turning in a rebound from Jose Callejon’s parried attempt.

It was another man who was drafted into the side by Maurizio Sarri in a rare reshuffle (albeit through suspension) who made sure of the points as Lorenzo Tonelli sent them to Turin with fire in their bellies.

Yet again, it was poor defending from a corner kick which cost the visitors as they granted another centre-back an unchallenged header and the ex-Empoli man took full advantage to power in his header and breathe new life into the title race as all roads lead to the Allianz Stadium in the game of the season.