Newcastle United eye Sampdoria talisman

Newcastle United are keen on signing Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet this summer but face competition from their Premier League rivals.

The one-time Belgian international has impressed for the Blucerchiati since arriving from Anderlecht in the summer of 2016, and has three Serie A assists to his name this season.

Tuttomercatoweb understands Rafa Benitiez has named Praet as one of his summer additions at Newcastle, but will have to convince the player and ward off interest from elsewhere.

Praet is thought to prefer remaining with Sampdoria and would consider a switch to another Serie A club, but Italian sides could be priced out of a deal at the first hurdle.

Sampdoria will want a significant return on the €10 million they paid to bring the 23 year-old to the peninsula.