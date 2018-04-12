Official Line-Ups: RB Salzburg v Lazio

Lazio take on RB Salzburg in Austria on Thursday night as they look to book their place in a Europa League semi-final.

After fellow Eternal City side Roma secured a European semi-final berth this week with a stunning Champions League comeback against Barcelona, Lazio are out to join them as they defend a 4-2 first leg lead.

Simone Inzaghi has opted for three at the back in Austria, with Dusan Basta and Senad Lulic offering width, while Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile are the front two.

RB Salzburg: Walke; Lainer, Ramalho, Caleta-Car, Ulmer; Haidara, Schlager, Berisha; Yabo; Dabbur, Hwang.

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, de Vrij, Radu; Basta, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto, Immobile.