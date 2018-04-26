Oliver thankful for support in wake of Real Madrid-Juventus

The referee at the centre of the storm between Real Madrid and Juventus in the Champions League has thanked the public for their support during a tough time.

Both Michael Oliver and his wife were subjected to torrents of abuse from around the continent in the wake of the Italian champions’ exit at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Oliver awarded a last gasp penalty kick to the home side after the Bianconeri had battled back from a 3-0 deficit to level the tie, before Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty kick sent them tumbling out, leading to a furious Gianluigi Buffon taking out his frustrations both on the field and in the media afterwards.

“It was a weird few days but it was nice that so many people, both within the game and outside the game, were keen to offer their support. It was quite humbling actually and it meant a lot,” he told the FA’s official website.

“I had people coming up to me in the street and people from inside the game were sending me messages of support. It’s a nice thing to know I’ve got that backing.”

The Englishman will also officiate this season’s upcoming FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea.