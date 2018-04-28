Pallotta: Roma defeat to Liverpool unimportant in light of brutal fan attack

Roma president James Pallotta declared that he was not interested in thinking of his side’s 5-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League, and was only focused on the recovery of injured Reds fan Sean Cox.

The Giallorossi fell to a heavy defeat at Anfield in the first leg of their semi-final tie, but the match was overshadowed by harrowing scenes en route to the stadium, as a minority of Roma fans launched a vicious attack on some of their English counterparts.

It led to Irish Liverpool fan Cox being rushed to intensive care at the city’s Walton Neurological Centre after bearing the brunt of a brutal assault, and Pallotta lambasted the perpetrators.

“Roma have the most amazing fans in the world,” the American told La Gazzetta dello Sport from the Stadio Olimpico, after the Lupi defeated Chievo 4-1 on Saturday. “What is disappointing is that it is a small minority of imbeciles that are ruining it for everyone.

“I don’t want to talk about the Liverpool match. These games are great, but they are not life and death. What is going on with Sean Cox and his family is a life and death matter, and I really don’t care about the score of the Liverpool game.

“What happened to Sean was of the utmost disgusting stupidity, and my prayers are with him and his family.”

Two Italian nationals have been arrested in the aftermath of the attack on Cox, and have been charged with violent disorder and grievous bodily harm.