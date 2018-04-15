Parolo: Unfortunate Lazio not inferior to Roma

Lazio midfielder Marco Parolo has insisted that his side were unfortunate not to beat Roma in the Derby della Capitale, and that the 0-0 draw proved they were not inferior to their city rivals.

The Biancoceleste enjoyed plenty of positive spells throughout the match, but struggled to test Roma goalkeeper Alisson and relied on the woodwork to deny both Bruno Peres and Edin Dzeko.

After finishing the match with 10 men following Stefan Radu’s late red card, Parolo asserted that it was the Aquile who would come away feeling hard done by, particularly as Adam Marusic had a late effort blocked at close range by Stephan El Shaarawy.

“We are still in the Champions League positions and today we proved we are a real team,” the former Parma man told Premium Sport at the final whistle at the Stadio Olimpico. “We played openly and for long periods it was beautiful football.

“Our squad is full of character and want to give it our all until the end. We are not inferior to Roma and we were unlucky, for example with Marusic’s effort.”

The draw sees Lazio remain in third in Serie A, one position above Roma on goal difference. The capital clubs are a single point clear of fifth-place Inter.