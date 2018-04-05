Pjanic: Juventus enjoying positive season despite Real Madrid thrashing

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic was adamant that his side can be proud of their season so far, despite facing elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

Pjanic sat out Tuesday’s 3-0 Quarter-Final first leg thrashing by Los Merengues through suspension, but insisted that the return tie in Madrid was far from over.

With the Bianconeri sitting top of Serie A and in the final of the Coppa Italia, the Bosnia international claimed that even if they were to be knocked out of Europe, the season was still proving to be a success.

“The result was disappointing, but the coach [Massimiliano Allegri] told us we have to move on from it,” Pjanic told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are ready to play well against Benevento on Saturday and then go again in Madrid for the second leg. The defeat makes things complicated but in football anything can happen.

“Winning the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia would make it a very positive year. We know that bringing home the Champions League is also an objective, but winning a seventh consecutive league title would be extraordinary.”

Pjanic has contributed six goals in 36 appearances for Juventus this season.