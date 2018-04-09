PODCAST: AC Milan are rubbish… again!

The title race isn’t dead just yet! It’s been another fun round of Serie A action and Conor Clancy returns to host the pod this week alongside Vito Doria and Dov Schiavone to discuss everything that happened around Italy.

Napoli left it late to get the job done at home to Chievo, ensuring they didn’t lose any more ground on Juventus who swatted aside a brave Benevento the day before.

Dov has been busy travelling around Italy this weekend and has taken in three games, including AC Milan slip-up against Sassuolo, Inter’s loss at Torino and Saturday’s Derby della Lanterna between Genoa and Sampdoria. All of that, the battle at the bottom and a whole lot more as well!

