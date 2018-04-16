PODCAST: It’s not over till it’s over… But really, it’s over

Okay, maybe it is over in the race for the Scudetto. It wasn’t the most eventful round of Serie A this week as we saw plenty of scoreless draws and six of the ten games played ended without a winner but, nevertheless, the FIFpod is here to discuss the action.

Juventus pulled clear at the top as Napoli were held at AC Milan while Atalanta drew with Inter and the Derby della Capitale also ended all square.

Cheick Diabate kept scoring for Benevento while the battle at the bottom stayed as interesting as the races for Europe, and Thomas Probert returned alongside Vito Doria and host Conor Clancy to discuss it all.



