PODCAST: Roma Rise to Rout Barcelona, Juventus fall to Cristiano Ronaldo… Then Lazio, poor Lazio

A crazy week of Champions League action saw Roma complete an amazing comeback against Barcelona at the Stadio Olimpico, beating the Catalan giants 3-0 to make it to the semi-finals on away goals.

The Italian job continued on Wednesday as Juventus overturned their first leg deficit against Real Madrid, only to be denied by a controversial 98th minute penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, there was the plight of Lazio, who beat Salzburg 4-2 at home, but succumbed to three goals in three minutes in Austria, to lose 4-1 on the night, and exit the Europa League.

Forza Italian Football’s Dov Schiavone is joined by Vieri Capretta and Padraig Whelan, as well as special guests Adam Digby and Colin O’Brien to digest the week’s events.

