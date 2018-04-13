PODCAST: Roma Rise to Rout Barcelona, Juventus fall to Cristiano Ronaldo… Then Lazio, poor Lazio

Date: 13th April 2018 at 8:30pm
Written by:

A crazy week of action saw complete an amazing comeback against at the Stadio Olimpico, beating the Catalan giants 3-0 to make it to the semi-finals on away goals.

The Italian job continued on Wednesday as overturned their first leg deficit against , only to be denied by a controversial 98th minute penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, there was the plight of , who beat 4-2 at home, but succumbed to three goals in three minutes in Austria, to lose 4-1 on the night, and exit the .

Forza Italian Football’s Dov Schiavone is joined by Vieri Capretta and Padraig Whelan, as well as special guests Adam Digby and Colin O’Brien to digest the week’s events.

