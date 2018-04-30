PODCAST: The Joker and The Thief

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster at the top of Serie A this season but sadly the Scudetto race looks to have taken its final turn as Juventus pull four points clear of Napoli at the summit.

The Bianconeri came from behind to beat Inter in the dying minutes at the Stadio San Siro while Maurizio Sarri’s side collapsed in Florence. Atalanta continue to lead the way in the Europa League hunt while five teams battle it out to avoid the final relegation spot.

All of that and, somehow, more on this week’s pod.

