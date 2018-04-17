Premier League new boys Wolves target AC Milan outcast

Newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers have already begun preparing for life back in the Premier League by sounding out AC Milan striker Andre Silva as a transfer option.

The West Midlands club have exercised their close links with Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes to bring in a wealth of talent to Molineux, with a strong emphasis on those from, or plying their trade in Portugal, such as Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota.

The arrangement has seen Wolves lead the Championship for the majority of the season and see a return to the top flight last weekend for the first time since 2012.

With Silva struggling to make an impact during his maiden season in Italy, Wolves are keen to swoop and would be willing to meet Milan’s €35 million valuation, according to Calcionews24.com.

Silva is familiar with Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo, having played under him last season at Porto, and could become the Wanderers’ first signing since securing a return to the Premier League.

Despite costing Milan €25m last summer, the 22-year-old has been overlooked by successive coaches in Vincenzo Montella and Gennaro Gattuso, and has registered just two league goals all term.

The Porto academy graduate has proven to be far more prolific at international level, with 11 goals in just 20 appearances for Portugal.