Rafinha desperate for Inter stay

On-loan Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is keen to make his stay at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza permanent this summer and he does not want to leave Inter in order to return to Catalonia.

The 25-year-old is currently on a six-month loan contract at the San Siro, but he has revealed that he is desperate to stay with the Nerazzurri and that he is even learning Italian.

“I’m very happy to be here, everything is going well,” he said to Premium Sport.

“I’m playing, and that ’s important because it allows me to grow and find the right rhythm to reach top condition.

“I’ve been confident from the first day, Inter is a great team and we have the chance to reach our objective [the Champions League].

“I’m learning Italian, I want to stay here. I wanted Inter right away, I feel at home here and I’m happy.”

Inter hold the option to buy the player outright this summer for a fee of €35 million