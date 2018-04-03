Real Madrid inflict worst home defeat on Juventus since stadium switch

Juventus’ 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Real Madrid in the Quarter-Finals of the Champions League on Tuesday saw the Bianconeri fall to their heaviest defeat at the Allianz Stadium.

The Italian side were picked apart by a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Merengues, with the Portuguese scoring a brace, including a stunning bicycle kick, before Marcelo added a third.

Having made their new home something of a fortress since making the switch from the Stadio Delle Alpi in 2011, the walls came crumbling down as a rampant Real Madrid secured a domineering three-goal lead to take back to Spain.

The Bianconeri had not lost at home in the Champions League since a 2-0 reverse to Bayern Munich in 2013, whilst on the domestic front only four Serie A teams have emerged from Turin with all three points.

Inter became the first team to defeat the Scudetto winners at home in 2012, as a Diego Milito brace and Rodrigo Palacio strike cancelled out Arturo Vidal’s goal.

Ronaldo’s brace and Marcelo’s second-half strike make Real Madrid the first team to score three unanswered goals at the Allianz Stadium, and become only the sixth team to prevent Juventus from scoring on their own turf in the Champions League since the stadium opened.

Juventus’ heaviest Champions League defeat of all time is a 4-1 Group Stage loss to Bayern Munich in 2009, as well as a 3-0 reverse to Manchester United at the same stage in 2003.