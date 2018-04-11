Real Madrid v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Real Madrid welcome Juventus to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for their Champions League quarter final second leg.

After their 3-0 victory in Turin, Real Madrid very much have the upper hand and will not want to allow the Bianconeri to continue the Italian momentum in Europe, following Roma’s amazing comeback against Barcelona on Tuesday night.

Juve though, will have to do without star striker Paulo Dybala who misses the game after being sent off in the first leg, while Sergio Ramos is also out through suspension.

Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Vallejo, Varane, Marcelo; , Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco; Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus: Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; D. Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic