Roma Agree New Sponsorship Deal

Roma have agreed to terms with Qatar Airways on a jersey sponsorship deal that would see the Giallorossi receive €40 million plus bonuses over the next three years.

Qatar Airways will have their logo on the front of the Roma jerseys starting on Tuesday when the team travels to Anfield for their Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool.

It has been five years since Roma had a jersey sponsor and the team has said that the sponsorship is the biggest ever signed by the club. Qatar Airways will not only act as a shirt sponsor, but also as Roma’s Main Global Partner.

“We are delighted to announce this historic partnership between AS Roma and Qatar Airways,” Roma President James Pallotta revealed, “two great brands with global ambitions.

“Today’s announcement is the result of discussions behind the scenes for over eight months with Qatar Airways, led by our commercial team in London with much assistance from the entire Roma team, and comes at a significant time in the club’s history, on and off the pitch.

“With a new stadium due to begin construction late this year and the team in the Champions League semi-final for the first time for 34 years, it’s an exciting time to be a Roma fan. We shall be proud to wear the Qatar Airways name on our shirts and we look forward to working together to achieve sporting and commercial success for many years to come.”

Roma are in the semi-finals of the Champions League and face Liverpool, while also sitting third in the Serie A table.