Roma expected to go all out attack against Barcelona

With Roma in need of a minor miracle in order to overturn a 4-1 defeat in the first leg, Giallorossi coach Eusebio Di Francesco is expected to play an attacking line up.

After missing the first leg through injury, Radja Nainggolan will take his usual spot in central midfield, though he is set to line up behind Edin Dzeko and Patrik Schick.

Di Francesco will likely move away from his usual front three with Diego Perotti and Cengiz Under both out, thus starting a front two with Nainggolan in behind.

A 3-4-1-2 could see Aleksandar Kolarov move into a three-man backline alongside Federico Fazio and Kostas Manolas, with Alessandro Florenzi playing as a right wingback, and Stephan El Shaarawy operating on the left side.

It’s all in from Di Francesco and Roma.