Roma fanatic Zampa goes crazy during stunning Barcelona victory

As they completed a historic turnaround to eliminate Barcelona in the Champions League Quarter-Final, Roma fans celebrated like crazy, but none more so than commentator Carlo Zampa.

The lifelong Romanista and native of the city is known for his passionate reactions to all things Giallorossi, with colourful and exuberant commentary during Roma matches often going viral.

Zampa was famously removed from announcer duties at the Stadio Olimpico in 2004 after refusing to utter the names of Jonathan Zebina, Emerson, and Fabio Capello during a fixture against Juventus, after the trio left Roma for the Bianconeri.

However, his commentary during the Lupi’s sensational 3-0 victory over Barcelona, to overturn a 4-1 first leg defeat and progress on away goals, may just top the lot.