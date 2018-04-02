Roma handed Nainggolan boost, but Under misses Barcelona

Roma’s attacking midfielder Cengiz Under will miss Wednesday’s Champions League game at Barcelona because of injury, but Radja Nainggolan will make the trip, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Under, whose five league goals this season have all come since the winter break, suffered a thigh injury while he was with Turkey during the international week.

Nainggolan limped off during the first half of Roma’s 1-1 draw at Bologna on Saturday, but Roma said the combative Belgian had been included in the 21-man squad for the quarter-final first leg.