Roma have an alarming home record

Despite sitting third in the Serie A table and getting to the quarter finals of the Champions League, this Roma side have accrued a very much unwanted record, having lost six times at home this season which is the most in a single campaign over the 70 years.

These six home defeats have come at the hands of Inter, Napoli, Atalanta, Sampdoria, AC Milan, and, most recently, Fiorentina.

Even though their home form in Serie A is lacking, they have been outstanding at home in the Champions League and are yet to lose in the competition at the Stadio Olimpico.

They have held Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at home, but facing Barcelona on Tuesday evening will be the biggest challenge for the Giallorossi so far in 2018.

The worst Roma home record is still held by the 1947-48 team who lost eight times at home. With three more home games to play, one of which is against Juventus, it is still possible that Eusebio Di Francesco’s men tie that record or even set a new one.