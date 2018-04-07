Roma jump the queue for Manchester United outcast

Despite interest from Turkish duo Besiktas and Galatasaray, Roma have emerged as the favourites to land wantaway Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

The Belgium international has struggled to maintain a regular starting spot under Jose Mourinho this term and is out of contract at the end of the season, with little sign of a renewal on the cards.

This has prompted interest from the two Istanbul clubs, but Fellaini has shown little desire to move to Turkish football and is instead holding out for a move to Roma, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Fellaini is thought to have been impressed by the Giallorossi’s Champions League campaign, in which they have reached the Quarter-Finals, and would consider a switch to the Stadio Olimpico a more competitive challenge than playing in Turkey.

Since arriving from Everton in 2013, the 30-year-old has scored 19 goals in 151 appearances for Manchester United, lifting the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League. Fellaini has been restricted to just 13 league appearances this season however.

Despite his limited playing time, the Brussels-native is expected to be included in Belgium’s squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia and could add to his 80 international caps.