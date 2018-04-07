Roma meet with agent of Nice striker to discuss summer switch

Nice striker Mario Balotelli could leave Ligue 1 by the end of the season in order to return to Italy and join Roma during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old, who has joined Nice from Liverpool in August 2016, has been linked to some European clubs as his contract expires in summer 2018.

Currently, Roma are leading the race as Balotelli’s agent Mino Raiola has already met Giallorossi Sporting Director Monchi this week for the renewal of youngster Luca Pellegrini’s contract and a possible move to the capital for the Italian striker.

When Edin Dzeko seemed set to join Chelsea in January transfer window, the name of Super Mario ended up at the top of the Giallorossi’s list.

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco had admitted too that he would be intrigued by the chance of coaching Balotelli.

The Italy international has been in outstanding form, having scored 22 goals in 32 games in all competitions this season.