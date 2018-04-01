Roma talisman set to be sidelined for Barcelona clash

Roma are facing a nervous wait to find out whether midfielder Radja Nainggolan will be fit for their Champions League Quarter-Final trip to Barcelona on Wednesday.

The Belgian midfielder limped off after only 17 minutes during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Bologna in Serie A, and was visibly clutching his thigh as he departed the pitch.

Having pulled up earlier in the fixture, Nainggolan attempted to continue but soon called for medical attention and was replaced by Gerson, leaving him in doubt for the crucial trip to the Camp Nou.

“The medical staff will know more than I do at this time, but to leave the pitch with a muscular injury like that does not look good,” Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco told Sky Sport Italia after the final whistle in Bologna.

“He is the ‘Ninja’ and he could surprise us, but the fact that he couldn’t run it off and had to come off means that there is a serious problem.”

The Giallorossi have a mounting injury list ahead of their first leg match against Barcelona, with Cengiz Under and Lorenzo Pellegrini also unexpected to be fit enough to feature.