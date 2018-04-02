Roma youngster reveals he rejected Manchester City

Manchester City’s advances were spurned last summer by Cengiz Under, who has admitted that he turned down a move to England to join Roma.

Interest in the 20-year-old was very high last summer with the Giallorossi eventually winning the race for his services by signing Under for a fee of over €13 million from Basaksehir.

He has revealed how he did have the chance to move elsewhere but is now very pleased with the decision he made to join the Lupi.

“I received an offer from Manchester City but I didn’t agree with it because the project at Roma and the attitude of the club and the coach here was very important to me,” he said.

“Then after the sale of [Mohamed] Salah, the team became more suited to my characteristics. Monchi was very important too and he always had a lot of confidence in me and I can really feel that.

“He believes that I can become an important player for Roma’s future. As for [Eusebio] Di Francesco, he’s an excellent coach, who gives so much importance to discipline and tactical work.

“Every player gets a chance and he trusts in them. He always wants the best from you in training and we have a good relationship.”

Unfortunately for Roma, their in form youngster will miss this week’s Champions League clash with Barcelona through injury.