Roma v Barcelona: Official Line-Ups

Patrik Schick joins Edin Dzeko up front at the Stadio Olimpico, as a new look Roma seek to a overturn a 4-1 first leg defeat against Barcelona in the Champions League Quarter-Final.

The Giallorossi are in need of attacking firepower if they are to maintain any hopes of an unlikely appearance in the Semi-Final, and coach Eusebio Di Francesco has ditched his favoured 4-3-3 for a 3-4-1-2.

Having missed the first leg defeat at the Camp Nou through injury, Radja Nainggolan returns to the fold and operates behind the front two, with Kevin Strootman, Daniele De Rossi and Lorenzo Pellegrini making up the centre of midfield.

Aleksandar Kolarov and Alessandro Florenzi are deployed as wing-backs, with Juan Jesus slotting in as a centre-back alongside Kostas Manolas and Federico Fazio.

Barcelona have one foot in the final four but are taking no chances against a Roma side with an impressive home record in the competition. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez lead the line, with Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic pulling the strings from midfield.

Despite being an injury doubt before kick-off, Sergio Busquets starts. Meanwhile, former Roma defender Lucas Digne is not fit enough to make a return to the Olimpico, with Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo operating in the full-back berths.

Roma: Alisson; Manolas, Fazio, Juan Jesus; Florenzi, Strootman, De Rossi, Kolarov; Nainggolan; Dzeko, Schick

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Sergi Roberto, Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez