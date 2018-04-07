Roma v Fiorentina: Official Line-Ups

Fiorentina will be hoping to continue their good recent form and take advantage of Roma’s Champions League hangover when they visit the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

La Viola have put together a string of victories since the tragic passing of captain Davide Astori – winning each of their last four – and this trip to the capital presents them with their biggest challenge in that time.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s Giallorossi were humbled at the Camp Nou by Barcelona in midweek despite not playing all that badly and with the tie effectively over as a contest, might look to tighten their grip on a top four finish to return to Europe’s elite club competition for next season.

Roma: Alisson; Bruno Peres, Manolas, Fazio; Juan Jesus; Nainggolan, Gonalons, Strootman; Defrel, Dzeko, El Shaarawy.

Fiorentina: Sportiello; Laurini, Pezzella, Vitor Hugo, Biraghi; Benassi, Dabo, Veretout; Saponara, Eysseric; Simeone.