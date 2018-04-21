Roma warm up for Liverpool with impressive victory

A warning shot was fired to Liverpool by Roma on Saturday afternoon as they ruthlessly put SPAL to the sword with a comfortable 3-0 away win in Serie A action.

With the Reds having surprisingly let a two-goal lead slip away to West Bromwich Albion in their earlier kick-off, the Giallorossi weren’t in such a charitable mood when they took on a side struggling for survival themselves.

A Francesco Vicari own goal and a brace from Patrik Schick moved them clear of city rivals Lazio in third spot, while it leaves the Spallini perched a precarious point above the drop zone.

The start to proceedings in Ferrara was fiery, with penalty appeals being waved away, hefty challenges being put in and early bookings being handed out as both sides competed to put down an early marker.

It took until midway through the half for the first real opportunity to arrive and it came the way of Stephan El Shaarawy, who pounced upon a loose ball but his deflected strike missed by inches.

Lorenzo Pellegrini drilled a frustrated drive off target shortly after the half hour before his side hit the front a minute later thanks to an own goal.

Once more, the lively Pellegrini was involved as he drilled a low cross across the penalty area and a tussle between Kevin Strootman and Rome native Vicari ended with the ball coming off the defender and into the net.

Before the break, Pellegrini had one more chance to make an impact as he inserted himself firmly into Eusebio Di Francesco’s plans ahead of their trip to Anfield when he latched onto a Radja Nainggolan pass but saw his strike saved by Alex Meret.

Seven minutes after the interval, Roma doubled their lead and similarly to the first, there was initial uncertainty again as to the goalscorer, with Radja Nainggolan at first appearing to be the man who managed it.

El primer gol en Serie A para Patrick Schick. Desvió el remate de Nainggolan. ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/O8ND33xkQJ — AS Roma (@RomaSquare) April 21, 2018

His volleyed effort from the corner of the box after the ball broke kindly to him found a way into the corner, albeit helped on its way by a slight touch from Schick en route to grab his first Serie A goal for the Lupi.

When the third goal arrived shortly afterwards, there was no doubt this time that it was Schick who got it as he planted a firm header from Pellegrini’s cross beyond a helpless Meret.

After that, it was foot off the pedal time for Roma, whose thoughts began to turn to their trip to England in midweek and their first ever Champions League semi-final since the revamp of the competition.