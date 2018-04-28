Ruthless Roma strengthen grip on Champions League spot

Midweek disappointment was put to one side by Roma as they swept past Chievo 4-1 on Saturday evening to take sole ownership of third spot in Serie A.

Coming off the back of their 5-2 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, the Giallorossi took a big step towards securing qualification for that competition again next season.

Patrik Schick kept up his hot streak and Edin Dzeko and Stephan El Shaarawy also found the net as a Roma side which featured just three changes from the one which lost at Anfield cruised to a comfortable success and extended their winning streak against the Veneti to five games.

It took just nine minutes for the Czech youngster to find the back of the net as he was perfectly placed in the penalty area to turn in a low cross from Radja Nainggolan, who marked the occasion of his 200th Roma appearance with an assist.

The Lupi’s relentless start continued as Federico Fazio was unfortunate to see an effort come back off the woodwork moments later before a VAR-upheld decision denied Stephan El Shaarawy a goal after he had the ball in the back of the net.

Shortly before the half-hour mark, the hosts were denied by the post again and it was ‘Il Faraone’ who was denied yet again when he collected a Lorenzo Pellegrini pass and then curled against the upright.

However, Chievo had played with fire for too long and before the break, they were burned again when Dzeko capitalised on an Aleksandsr Kolarov cross and volleyed the ball beyond Stefano Sorrentino’s grasp with a smart side-footed finish.

GOAL!! Own goal or Dzeko’s…

Either way Roma up 2-0 on Chievo pic.twitter.com/Pl28WF4KU5 — SerieAVideos (@SerieAVideos) 28 April 2018

Ten minutes after the break, the Flying Donkeys were offered a route back into the contest when Juan Jesus was shown a red card for a foul on Roberto Inglese inside the penalty box.

The striker opted to take the kick himself but was denied by Alisson, who pulled off a good save which set the tone for his side to put the game beyond the doubt in the closing stages.

Two goals in two minutes midway through the half ended any hopes of a Chievo rally against the 10 men with El Shaarawy taking his tally to four in his last four against them when he dribbled at the away defence from his own half before cutting through and steering the ball home.

Dzeko we ?? you. Goal #2 tonight. pic.twitter.com/uffuQ8it8z — BiHfootball (@BiHFootball) 28 April 2018

Dzeko then got his second of the afternoon as Alisson quickly started an attack and just one Nainggolan pass later, he found the Bosnian who curled in from outside the area with his left foot.

The Verona outfit did grab a late consolation to blot Roma’s copybook somewhat when Inglese made amends for his penalty miss by beating Alisson with a header with two minutes left on the clock.

Roma now sit three points clear of fourth placed city rivals Lazio, albeit with the Aquile yet to take to the field this weekend.