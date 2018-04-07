Sampdoria and Genoa share Lanterna spoils

An enthralling evening at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris saw Genoa and Sampdoria play out a 0-0 draw in the Derby della Lanterna.

The Blucerchiati were on top for most of the game, but frontmen Fabio Quagliarella nor Duvan Zapata were unable to give Samp their fourth derby win on the trot.

As a result, Samp dropped two points on fellow Europa League chasers AC Milan and Fiorentina, who beat Roma earlier on Saturday, and now sit eighth in the Serie A table.

Karol Linetty had the first effort on goal, but it was blocked as Sampdoria took the game to their city rivals. Then not long after Dennis Praet missed the target with a strike from distance.

Mattia Perin’s goal was under the cosh as Samp had Genoa pinned into their own half, and Lucas Torreira tried to break the deadlock only for his shot to bounce off the Grifone backline.

After absorbing 15 minutes of pressure, Genoa did manage to get up the other end of the field. First, Luca Rigoni tried his luck, before Diego Laxalt fired straight at Emiliano Viviano.

Genoa did have the ball in the back of the net midway through the half, but Goran Pandev was judged to be offside, and the goal was ruled out.

In a breathless beginning, Sampdoria were next to land blows on their opponents. Torreira, Gianluca Caprari and Duvan Zapata all had shots blocked by Genoa.

Then as half time approached, Fabio Quagliarella tried his luck from distance, though Perin was in no trouble and easily made the save.

After the break, Torreira flashed a shot just wide, as did Quagliarella and Caprari.

Chances became few and far between for both teams as the second period wore on, and a frantic last 15 minutes ensued.

Linetty drove into the penalty area and blasted a shot at Perin, who beat the ball to the edge of the box into the path of Caprari, but his side-footed effort was weak and gathered by the Genoa goalkeeper.

Quagliarella flashed into the side netting in the last real chance of the encounter.