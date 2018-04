An enthralling evening at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris saw Genoa and Sampdoria play out a 0-0 draw in the Derby della Lanterna.

The Blucerchiati were on top for most of the game, but frontmen Fabio Quagliarella nor Duvan Zapata were unable to give Samp their fourth derby win on the trot.

As a result, Samp dropped two points on fellow Europa League chasers AC Milan and Fiorentina, who beat Roma earlier on Saturday, and now sit eighth in the Serie A table.