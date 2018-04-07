Sampdoria v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

Sampdoria go into Saturday night’s Derby della Lanterna against Genoa knowing they can make history by winning their fourth match in a row against their city rivals.

Sampdoria have won each of the last three Serie A derbies against Genoa, but have never won four in a row, and have only lost one of their last seven Serie A fixtures.

Genoa will have to be aware of Sampdoria’s second half heroics, as 12 of their last 16 goals have been scored after half time, while the Grifone themselves have conceded 71 percent of their goals in the second 45 minutes, more than any other Serie A side.

Sampdoria: Viviano; Bereszynsky, Silvestre, Ferrari, Murru; Praet, Torreira, Linetty; Caprari; Quagliarella, Zapata

Genoa: Perin; Biraschi, Spolli, Zukanovic; Pereira, Hiljemark, Bertolacci, Rigoni, Laxalt; Pandev, Lapadula