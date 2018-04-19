Sarri: Napoli will not change our style against Juventus

Juventus have been hailed as one of the best teams in Europe by Maurizio Sarri, although he insisted that Napoli will not compromise their philosophy against them on Sunday.

The sides meet in a titanic title showdown at the Allianz Stadium, made all the more intriguing by the Partenopei’s 4-2 win over Udinese on Wednesday, coupled with Juve’s surprise slip-up in a 1-1 draw at Crotone.

That leaves the gap at the top of the table at four points ahead of Napoli’s trip north and Sarri insisted that his side will not alter their style against a side he heaped praise upon.

“Ours is a team that, with our philosophy, always tries to impose itself on the opposition with our game and Juventus are the same. We will try to do that there too,” he told Premium Sport.

“It is obviously going to be difficult because they are one of the best teams in Europe. They are a very strong team and it is a difficult stadium to visit but we are going to try and we will give our best.

“We can’t have any defensive errors against them. There are still five games to play so you can’t limit everything down to this game, which as I said, will be difficult, just like going to any other big European club in Paris or Manchester.”

Sarri also refused to be drawn on who will lead the line in Turin after Arkadiusz Milik netted in Dries Mertens’ absence, claiming only that he would decide after training on Sunday morning.