Sarri: Worst Napoli performance of the season

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri was unequivocal in his assessment of Napoli’s 3-0 loss to Fiorentina, which all but ended their hopes of winning the Scudetto, while simultaneously giving a warning to Italian football about Juventus’ dominance of it.

After Juventus’ late win over Inter on Saturday evening, the Partenopei needed a victory to maintain a one point gap. As a result, Napoli now slip four points behind the Bianconeri, with three games left of the season.

That looked highly unlikely after Kalidou Koulibaly was given his marching orders just six minutes in, following a last ditch foul on Simeone. From there, the youngster was the star. Alert to a long ball, before poking home a rebound in the second half, and adding a third late on to get his hat-trick.

“It’s hard to say if yesterday’s game [Inter v Juventus] affected us,”Sarri told the press. “Not that I care.

“We have lost ourselves when facing a difficult situation, and the reaction to difficulties [this season] has always been our greatest strength.

“Our team is usually very good at reacting to adversity. On Tuesday I will get angry with the team, we made a lot of mistakes today and lost a difficult match. In addition, Fiorentina played very well.

“The passion of the fans will only recover if we think about playing. I don’t want to think about anything else.

“We only think about going onto the field, and that is one thing which can help us. In life, everything has to end.

“In England, a different team wins [the title] every year, and the support for those teams only gets bigger, while here in Italy things are different, and the risk with that is fans will be lost, as many support teams knowing they will never win.

“Making the system poor, will eventually make the rich poor.

“Napoli played the worst game of the season today, and we have to thank the fans for their support, while also apologising for the performance. Now we have to repay the fans with a performance next Sunday.

“If yesterday’s game influenced us mentally, then this is as far as we can go. From a tactical point of view, we lacked a central midfielder to help us chase down the opponents

“I saw players who reacted in a disorderly way today, it’s hard to say what the collapse in energy is due to. But if it was because of yesterday, then this is our limit.”